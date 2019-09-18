Holder Delta Asset Management Raised 3M Co (MMM) Stake; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Dalton Investments Increased Position

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 189,489 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 21,900 shares to 216,900 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

