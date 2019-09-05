Holder Delta Asset Management Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Price Declined, Armistice Capital Has Cut Its Position by $12.16 Million

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $364.25. About 519,493 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 5,302 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,498 shares. 26,500 are held by Swiss Savings Bank. Orbimed Advisors Lc accumulated 0.34% or 233,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 34,447 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Asset Mgmt has 3,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 510,308 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 124 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 10,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company owns 450 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 390,476 shares. 25,650 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 428,000 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.99 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,500 shares to 3,866 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 36,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll owns 3,539 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 2,048 shares stake. Arbor Investment Advsrs Ltd invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 675 shares. 814 are held by Courage Miller Prns Ltd Liability Com. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,456 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 855 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc owns 6,820 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 197,678 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Ohio-based Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has invested 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 40,956 shares. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 3,298 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn reported 2,146 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 3,937 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

