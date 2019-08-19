Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Upped Ncr New (NCR) Stake; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $9.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 726,617 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 48,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 189,935 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 141,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 277,590 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 21.26 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

