Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Boston Properties (BXP) Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Norinchukin Bank The Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 505,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.23 million, down from 514,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 149.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 24,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 40,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 16,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 523,718 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 17,808 shares to 37,787 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,013 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,297 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 399,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 114,520 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 100,683 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 533 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Llc owns 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 293,090 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 1,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 224,610 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Company holds 0.11% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 221,889 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 166,085 shares.

