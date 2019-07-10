Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC) Stock Price Rose While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted Position by $447,048

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 26,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 83,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 1.96 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 7,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.81M, up from 963,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 517,345 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations

