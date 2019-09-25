Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; Green Street Investors Raised Store Cap (STOR) Stake by $1.07 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 482,063 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 136,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 715,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.40 million, up from 579,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 23,037 shares to 41,976 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 167,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,930 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc accumulated 217,870 shares. 1,290 are owned by Pictet North America Advisors. Mcf Ltd Liability Com has 150 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 3.33M shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.47% or 9.41 million shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,090 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Kj Harrison & Prns holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,100 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 0.33% or 362,051 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,126 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 1,290 shares. Vontobel Asset accumulated 171,892 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Massachusetts-based North American Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Clearbridge Investments reported 109,632 shares stake.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 24,400 shares to 391,100 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).