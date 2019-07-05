Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Its Position in Cdk Global (CDK) by $10.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 174,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,532 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 244,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 662,450 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 39,662 shares as the company's stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.03M, up from 31,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $537.18. About 482,895 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il holds 3,528 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 166,817 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 404 shares. 35,806 are owned by Bamco. Clal has 54,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited has 4,505 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com has invested 2.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rampart Invest Management Lc reported 2,291 shares stake. Amica Retiree Trust owns 316 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.11% or 7,760 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,452 shares to 6,903 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $102.71M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.