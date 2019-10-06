Holder Dearborn Partners Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 113,372 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23 million, up from 109,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.66 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Randolph Com reported 63,811 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.1% or 1,390 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 2,829 shares. Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cetera Advisors Llc holds 16,174 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 3,991 shares. Boltwood Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,412 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.05% or 1,609 shares. Eastern National Bank accumulated 69,561 shares. B Riley Wealth invested in 0.05% or 1,563 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 6,630 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd accumulated 813 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 4,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crestwood Capital Management LP owns 5.98% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 41,777 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.09% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Lc invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 2,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 17,767 shares. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 2.25% or 390,951 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,726 shares in its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.49M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab invested in 174,355 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nomura Holdings invested in 0.01% or 8,468 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 05, 2019.