Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding; Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake as Share Value Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 5.76 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 19,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 108,791 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 89,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 32,757 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Magellan Rx Management’s Fourth Annual Medicaid Pharmacy Trend Report Details Trends in Medicaid Fee-for-Service Pharmacy Programs – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.02% or 24,209 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Company stated it has 262,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Services reported 1,251 shares. Blackrock holds 3.41M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 3,098 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 286,493 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 46,185 shares. 265,349 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Communications. Moreover, Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs owns 31,823 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 16,318 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 37,497 shares to 130,973 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,185 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).