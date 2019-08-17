Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Increased American Campus Communities (ACC) Stake; Beck Capital Management Upped Stake in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 9,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 350,784 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 340,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 490,041 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 20,301 shares to 479,232 shares, valued at $564.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 16,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Class A.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Campus Communities Appoints Carla PiÃ±eyro Sublett to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Needs To Show The Money – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Where The Action Is: REITs Are Beating The Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

