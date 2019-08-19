Holder Davis Capital Partners Has Lifted Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised by $655,822 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 123.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 12,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,354 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 9,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 6.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 589,489 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 42,125 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,564 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank Communications, a Iowa-based fund reported 128,737 shares. Woodstock reported 1.95% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The California-based Saratoga Research & Mngmt has invested 5.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blackrock invested in 184.61 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,181 shares. Bell Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 5,609 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 60,902 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri owns 7,325 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 7,868 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap. The California-based Huber Cap has invested 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Security Bank Of So Dak invested in 29,095 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 11,380 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bennicas & Associate Incorporated reported 15,200 shares stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0% or 55,454 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 48,203 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 30,040 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hood River Llc holds 0.42% or 204,165 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 165,363 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 68,113 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 155,433 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 260,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Commerce Adviser Ltd Liability reported 11,330 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 697,608 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.16M shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Guardian Capital Lp invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

