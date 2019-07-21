Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised Brunswick (BC) Holding; Roanoke Asset Management Holding In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Lifted

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 5.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 1.94 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 87,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 227,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Company reported 703,970 shares. Starr Intll holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,856 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 233,629 shares. Whittier invested in 211 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated holds 75,011 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 49,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Limited Lc stated it has 1,401 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 57,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 19,438 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc accumulated 76,682 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 6,656 shares. Brookmont Cap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.77M are held by Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Sol Management Co holds 0.31% or 20,782 shares. Meridian reported 41,320 shares. 269,556 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% or 12,112 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Management owns 27,792 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In invested 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exchange Capital Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 27,954 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Com accumulated 98,625 shares. Hodges Capital Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 14,056 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sit Assocs Inc holds 0.3% or 176,760 shares in its portfolio.