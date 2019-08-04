Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake; Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25M, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.04 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.