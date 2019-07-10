Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Raised Celgene (CELG) Position; Bp Plc Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Lifted as Shares Rose

Bp Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 2.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 13,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 125,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has 1.20M shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. David R Rahn Associate accumulated 16,420 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,707 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Magnetar Limited Liability Co reported 1.94 million shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 3,773 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 197,750 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company owns 2,299 shares. 37,951 were accumulated by Augustine Asset Inc. Pension Service holds 769,507 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 3,543 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 223,267 shares. Stanley reported 10,464 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares to 170,778 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,247 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

