Holder Davenport & Company Has Boosted Mlm (MLM) Stake; Mangrove Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Atlantic Pwr (AT) by $2.88 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 156,521 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Mlm (MLM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 30,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 418,720 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.24M, up from 388,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Mlm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications stated it has 4,500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl holds 10,630 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 4.35 million shares. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 86,219 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2.13M shares. 6.67M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 114,110 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 306,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 16,680 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 34,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AT’s profit will be $5.54 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares to 976,559 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The IDACORP, Inc.’s (NYSE:IDA) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertical Capital Fights Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust stated it has 0.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Peapack Gladstone Finance stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co has 2,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.97M shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Stone Run Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 43,125 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Lp invested in 11,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.02% stake. Profund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,189 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 5,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 31,643 shares. Axa reported 10,900 shares. Odey Asset Ltd holds 15,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).