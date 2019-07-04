Holder Davenport & Company Has Raised Alb (ALB) Position; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Increased Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Alb (ALB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,041 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 180,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Alb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 594,812 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 986,218 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itb (ITB) by 982,426 shares to 40,421 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mo (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,230 shares, and cut its stake in Qcom (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 15,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 15,836 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 173,954 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 49,500 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd. 8,550 were reported by Cim Mangement Inc. Appleton Incorporated Ma has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2.93M shares. Shell Asset reported 6,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 11,581 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 158,403 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc Inc invested in 3,822 shares. Motco owns 49,110 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.