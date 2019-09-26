Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Lifted Gray Television (GTN) Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $835,912

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 18,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 281,517 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 262,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 454,800 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 526,211 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 266 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 18,595 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 8,700 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited Com owns 225,205 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dana reported 0.16% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,546 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.14% or 275,738 shares in its portfolio. 6,784 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rhumbline Advisers holds 89,130 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.26 million shares. Stifel Financial holds 110,450 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,995 shares to 237,042 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,345 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was made by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 39,670 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company reported 31,568 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 34,850 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 11,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Alps Advisors invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.55% or 7.13 million shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). James Inv Research Inc holds 63,178 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 244,240 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 231,053 shares. Adirondack Management owns 83,655 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 21,903 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 536,107 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 662,951 shares.

