Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Capital World Investors Has Raised Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 4,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,595 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 23,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.41 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.3. About 202,847 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 13,888 shares to 83,636 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square by 5,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,776 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. 12,400 are held by Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 25,087 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc holds 1,985 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc invested in 278,842 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Burt Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Natl Co invested 1.46% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). City invested in 10,314 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Century accumulated 52,430 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 7,786 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sg Americas Secs holds 0.17% or 120,698 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,089 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 2,525 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 3.23 million shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $296.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.79M shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 13,070 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,505 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 48,866 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Gam Holdg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6,547 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 227,241 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 118,341 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 219,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.07% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De stated it has 1% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Qs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,343 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com holds 0.7% or 46,710 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 1,186 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 7 shares.