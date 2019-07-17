Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position; Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Graham Com (GHM) Position as Shares Declined

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 866,806 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 635 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP GHM.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $95 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinem; 27/05/2018 – SembCorp Industries Names Graham Cockroft as Group Chief Financial Officer Effective Sept. 3; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens In Mix For Jimmy Graham?; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Booker: Booker, Graham, Coons, Tillis introduce merged legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Talks Stall For Saints, Jimmy Graham; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 12/04/2018 – Review: For the Martha Graham Company, Opposites Attract; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham: U.S. Must Firmly Push Back On Russian Aggression

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 16,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Davis invested in 1.77% or 24,489 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 23,900 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 16,943 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 34,491 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 88,247 shares. Cincinnati invested in 2.34% or 473,000 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 264,544 shares. Endeavour Capital reported 4.17% stake. First Lp invested in 0.11% or 458,418 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.47M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 130,676 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 36,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.24 per share. GHM’s profit will be $494,039 for 97.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Small Caps: Trading Strategies and Tactics – GuruFocus.com” published on November 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Graham Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Conference – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Corporation Establishes Local Entity to Support Growing India Market – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 18,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 48,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 11,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd invested in 38,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Limited Co reported 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 32,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability owns 219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moors & Cabot holds 0.08% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 57,800 shares. 3,458 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). American Century reported 78,143 shares stake.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.