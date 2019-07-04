Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Increased Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position; Td Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Logmein (LOGM) by $9.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 116,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 364,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16M, up from 247,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 567,715 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 378,242 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 348,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Company LP has 194,305 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has invested 0.7% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gargoyle Investment Advisor reported 17,136 shares. Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,840 shares. 81,742 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. M&T Bankshares reported 12,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,500 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Citizens Natl Bank & Communication holds 5,905 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Aperio Gru invested in 0.01% or 37,792 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 3,436 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Company holds 10,150 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: OSIZ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is LogMein (LOGM) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For LogMeIn (LOGM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 43,303 shares to 211,725 shares, valued at $36.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,842 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Breakfast Club of Canada Launch $5 million partnership to Feed Kids Across Canada – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 4 Midstream Players Jumped Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Instant Passive Income: Lock In This $4970 Annual Dividend Stream Now (It’s Safe and Real) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,707 shares to 35,682 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,505 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).