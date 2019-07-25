Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Raised Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,965 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 206,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 5.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 1.63 million shares traded or 69.56% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/17: (FRAN) (YTRA) (ORN) Higher; (NUS) (IMRN) (INO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announces Proposed 6M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 382,989 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $159.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada owns 94 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 78,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 57,725 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Northern Tru owns 678,528 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 12,779 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 51,031 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 11,100 shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,301 shares to 492,084 shares, valued at $93.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 19,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,612 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Val Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna Finance Corporation reported 32,969 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 3,282 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 0.55% or 34,370 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Commerce invested in 0.12% or 8,646 shares. Ashfield Prns reported 128,522 shares. Grimes & Communications owns 80,971 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim holds 3.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 86,979 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 88,500 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.71% or 3.31M shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Company Lc holds 1.93% or 107,954 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 9,256 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.58% or 44,735 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 15,950 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.