Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Facebook Cl A (FB) Position; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Increased by $12.32 Million Its Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 32,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 232,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 199,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 7.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook inquiry as politicians call for tougher scrutiny; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 27/03/2018 – Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregatelQ; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02M, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 866,834 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Ltd Liability holds 1.62% or 29,050 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6.37M shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1,454 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,300 shares. 1,237 were reported by Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company. 275,293 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Incline Global Limited Liability Corp has 186,708 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Bailard, California-based fund reported 143,649 shares. S&Co Inc reported 18,199 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,997 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communications Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Atlanta L L C has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 104,755 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Lp has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.72M shares. Arrow Financial owns 36,261 shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen Steer Reit (ICF) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,254 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.