Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Ppl Com (PPL) Holding; Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) by $995,900

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 95,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 458,564 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 362,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 392,292 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 43,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 44,647 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PPL Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 161,417 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 96,559 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4,912 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 13,411 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd holds 111,975 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 212 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 870,029 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Argi Investment Ser Limited Company holds 0.19% or 107,106 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 59.11 million shares. Martingale Asset LP has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Huber Capital Ltd has 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 46,500 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 23,034 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD) by 16,741 shares to 93,620 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 11,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.44M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.