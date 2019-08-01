Holder Cullen Capital Management Upped Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake; Ems Capital LP Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56M, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 347,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.29M, up from 321,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.60M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF) by 198,000 shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (SNYNF) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

