Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Position; As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 29.48M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 16,070 shares to 94,785 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 0.21% or 26,200 shares. Sei holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 86,086 shares. 6,180 are held by Brown Advisory. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 28,824 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested in 6,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Group Inc owns 363 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc owns 13,807 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 542,647 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dnb Asset Management As reported 58,782 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 161,990 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Ltd Llc holds 2.43% or 151,553 shares in its portfolio. Rech Glob Investors reported 8.97M shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.28% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.19M for 12.30 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.