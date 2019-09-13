Holder Cubic Asset Management Boosted Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $529,975

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 13,062 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 600,286 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.38 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 32,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lc owns 253,582 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 271,792 shares stake. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.08% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 145,222 are held by Northern Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 14,625 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 83,822 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Inc has 22,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Parametric Assocs holds 0% or 9,003 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Geode Cap Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,704 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 85,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.22% or 759,276 shares. D E Shaw & Comm has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 348,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,040 shares. 1,262 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Cibc World Markets owns 11,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Valley Advisers accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 73,749 shares. 68 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 64,540 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. 22,890 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 725,531 shares.

