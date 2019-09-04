Holder Cubic Asset Management Boosted Fedex (FDX) Holding; Gates Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 1.06 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 257,360 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FedEx (FDX) Likely To Miss As Profit Impact From AMZN Remains Questionable – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 10,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 9,496 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 19,356 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Harvey Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,500 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 206,193 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regal Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 2,276 shares. American Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.31% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackay Shields holds 0.05% or 42,234 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ServiceMaster (SERV) Completes Spin-Off of Frontdoor (FTDR) – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Remade, A Look At The Work In Progress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.