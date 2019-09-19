Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Cummins (CMI) Position; Bb&T Decreased Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by $761,463 as Stock Value Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 13,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 47,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2467.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,157 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 3,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management has 0.52% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Jefferies Gru Limited Com owns 19,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp has 3,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 422,324 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0% or 5,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 1.07M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 27,942 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 11,104 shares. Jlb And Assoc Incorporated reported 0.54% stake.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco (NYSE:SON) by 6,311 shares to 108,006 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 23,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74M for 13.74 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Davenport & Limited Co accumulated 20,789 shares. Agf Invs holds 7,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.44% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.85% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seatown Hldgs Pte invested in 1.16% or 37,166 shares. Savant Cap Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 1,525 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 28,930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 54,558 shares. 1.21M are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Webster Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,371 shares. Community National Bank Na owns 17,197 shares. Beacon Grp invested in 0.09% or 3,227 shares. 1,405 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 51,843 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,994 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 11,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,738 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).