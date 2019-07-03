Holder Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; As Casey’s General Stor (CASY) Stock Rose, Holder Spf Beheer Bv Raised Position

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Casey’s General Stor (CASY) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 140,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,949 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 292,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Casey’s General Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 226,621 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $552,292 activity.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Retail Stocks That Added 10% or More in a Month Despite Odds – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On BRF S.A. (BRFS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 64,780 shares to 657,676 shares, valued at $80.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) by 57,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,743 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 69,857 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Brinker Capital accumulated 6,858 shares. 2,984 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 183,793 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 158,671 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 98,190 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 12,447 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ls Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,955 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 7,456 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 33,409 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 3,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 29,351 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,501 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Management Lc has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forbes J M Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,521 shares. Whittier Co holds 291,057 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.44% or 26,037 shares in its portfolio. 21,511 were accumulated by Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Sol Cap Mgmt Com holds 0.25% or 15,454 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Architects reported 7,970 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 147,794 were reported by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 179,175 shares. Knott David M has 18,311 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Essex Invest Management Company accumulated 36,240 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 1.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Research Mgmt Inc has 0.68% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,372 shares.