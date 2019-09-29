Holder Crosslink Capital Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lifted United Rentals (URI) Holding by $540,672 as Shares Declined

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 137,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, up from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Lc invested in 349,459 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 42,389 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2,568 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 13,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.24% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 22,602 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.07% or 228,012 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 90 shares. Putnam Llc accumulated 132,362 shares. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2.22 million shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Northern has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 31,742 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 2.35% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 40,565 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 512,578 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,659 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sfe Counsel holds 20,177 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Investment Advisors invested 0.75% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 250 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 61,983 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware owns 73,762 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 3,495 shares. L S Advsrs owns 10,043 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication accumulated 10,590 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0.25% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bokf Na reported 0.16% stake. Principal Finance Gp invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,305 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 290,970 shares to 133,843 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,300 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).