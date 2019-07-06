Holder Credit Capital Investments Raised Intel (INTC) Stake; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Position

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 271,556 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Glob Invsts has invested 1.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shelter Mutual Insur Comm has 158,250 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Barry Advisors Limited Co holds 3.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 206,513 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 85,098 are held by Wills Fincl Gp. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability owns 8,817 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation reported 460,954 shares stake. Mirador Partners LP has 2.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 83,917 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 41.72M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.91% or 850,673 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,964 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.07% stake.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 24,593 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 390 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 15,036 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 59,352 shares. Missouri-based Bancshares has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hillsdale Invest stated it has 5,290 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,618 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 150,379 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 36,505 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 5,446 are owned by Filament Ltd Liability Com. The Montana-based First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Highbridge Mngmt Lc reported 20,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.69 million were accumulated by First Trust Ltd Partnership.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.