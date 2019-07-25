Holder Creative Planning Boosted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Its Position

Creative Planning increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 9877% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 19,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,954 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $354.71. About 1.75 million shares traded or 101.37% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 19,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $11.36 during the last trading session, reaching $285.85. About 4.34M shares traded or 162.25% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 10,785 shares to 202,042 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 18,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,107 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.59% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Massachusetts Services Com Ma holds 5.10M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 986 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 420 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,515 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 744 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% stake. Shine Advisory Inc holds 1,152 shares. Bb&T owns 3,546 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Glenmede Na holds 10,255 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.45% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 184 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 11,446 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 2,477 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,090 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 10,882 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested in 15 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 113,117 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Crestwood Cap Management Lp owns 48,600 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.52% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pension Ser holds 0.19% or 198,458 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 42,728 shares. Capital Guardian holds 0% or 60 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was sold by Schneider David. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 21,693 shares to 773,982 shares, valued at $40.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).