Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Apriem Advisors Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $498,672 as Stock Value Declined

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 540.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 534,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 633,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.38M, up from 98,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keytruda on path to become world’s no. 1 selling drug, research firm says – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: AbbVie, S&P Global and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 10,500 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,534 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 270,277 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% or 1.19 million shares. Legacy Prtn invested in 61,014 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested in 42,423 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Harvey Inc reported 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ifrah Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.88% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,837 shares. Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Cap Limited Com has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tru Co Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 202,614 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 23,719 shares. Gibraltar Management owns 32,412 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 5.77M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt has 2.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 125,048 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 150,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,956 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Optech announces the CL-360 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,065 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blume Capital Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 17,817 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 141,500 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,419 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North American Management Corporation owns 41,558 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 4,810 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 7,900 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability accumulated 17,007 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation reported 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.06% stake. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 106,834 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Financial has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,592 shares to 631,663 shares, valued at $77.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 35,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,612 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).