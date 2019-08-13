Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lifted Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Increased by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 29,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 92,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 63,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 268,269 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27 million, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 335,370 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 11,309 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 63,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 2,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Limited Co has invested 2.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 47,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,095 shares in its portfolio. 97,494 were accumulated by Scout Invests. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Sg Americas Limited Com reported 12,683 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 69,718 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Amer Intll Grp has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,134 shares to 661,255 shares, valued at $72.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,962 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,955 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 29,590 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 846 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,561 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 55,454 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 140,435 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 0.15% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.03% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.21M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 697,608 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% or 401,241 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 707,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 154,144 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,163 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,864 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

