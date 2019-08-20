Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Clean Harbors (CLH) Position; Corvex Management LP Upped Its Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $342.32 Million as Shares Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 181,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 931,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.60 million, up from 750,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 185,403 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH)

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 41,800 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 20.29 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.37% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 13,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc accumulated 0.04% or 10,192 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Llc owns 179,209 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 125,350 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 45,618 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 40,494 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advent Mngmt De has 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 231,133 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 644,022 shares to 583,590 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS).