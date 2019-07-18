Holder Covington Capital Management Has Increased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position; Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Shareholder Sageworth Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $352,470

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,783 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 1.36M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 10,316 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Inc has invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 6,672 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Main Street Limited Liability has 720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,793 shares. Mariner Lc reported 46,115 shares. Diligent Limited Com owns 3,259 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,978 shares. 14,517 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 17,354 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 4,680 shares. Birinyi Assoc owns 1.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,300 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,917 shares to 26,243 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,977 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White has 0.2% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 14,281 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 14,589 shares. New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eminence Cap Lp reported 3.36% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 5.62 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 499,362 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Edgestream Prtn Lp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Strs Ohio holds 0.24% or 695,895 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 3,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,201 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.