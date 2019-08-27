Holder Court Place Advisors Has Lifted Markel (MKL) Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Upped Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $19.55 Million

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1129.99. About 6,381 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 191.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 575,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 357,313 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 79,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,608 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought 100 shares worth $103,500.