Holder Corvex Management LP Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Valuation Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Holding

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 3.78 million shares traded or 137.89% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 548,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 83,980 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 632,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 590,099 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares to 706,996 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.13 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).