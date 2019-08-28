Holder Cortland Associates Has Raised Centene (CNC) Position; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Holding In Te Connectivity (TEL) Was Has Boosted

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 2.16M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 31.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 15,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 64,066 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 48,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 642,905 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) by 4,075 shares to 16,146 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global M (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,841 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Techn (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Commencement of Time Charter with major energy company Equinor. The TC has now started. – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares to 7,391 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,015 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.