Holder Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 57,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 328,286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01M, up from 270,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 263,650 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 563,199 shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tcw Group holds 0.04% or 85,908 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 855 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp holds 21,275 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,585 shares or 0.13% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited accumulated 1,995 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 2,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Denali Ltd Com has 0.54% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 85,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,272 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 274,312 shares. Caxton LP has 25,601 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portolan Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 31,038 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Company reported 6,950 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 145,669 shares stake. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). The New York-based Millennium Limited Co has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 2.28 million shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt accumulated 1.46% or 32,116 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 7,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer has 42,000 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). New York-based Fenimore Asset has invested 0.24% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 631,685 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 579,084 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 38,041 shares to 574,087 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 38,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,879 shares, and cut its stake in A.