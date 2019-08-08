Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Upped Citigroup (C) Stake; Hound Partners Has Trimmed Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $44.19 Million as Share Value Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 3.83M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24M, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 4.30M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oz Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motco owns 137 shares. Oakworth reported 0% stake. 504,453 were accumulated by Amp Investors Ltd. Empyrean Partners Lp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 4.85M are held by Newtyn Ltd. Pentwater L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.74M shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 3.39% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 133,059 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valueact Ltd Partnership reported 1.00 million shares stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 1,434 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,428 shares to 826,622 shares, valued at $83.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 78,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,550 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.37% or 7,413 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 92,331 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd reported 20,798 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.50 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 11.22 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 17,154 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 1,770 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.02% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,912 shares. Davis stated it has 1.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 170,671 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership.