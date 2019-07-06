Holder Cornerstone Advisors Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Value Were Volatile, Contour Asset Management Cut Stake

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $3.70M worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) was sold by Anderman Sigmund.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli And Co Inv Advisers has 4.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 315,562 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 15,876 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Principal Gru owns 3,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% stake. 5,237 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 18 shares. Fil stated it has 225,288 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3.76M shares. Harvest Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,839 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 307,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Company stated it has 48,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 98,514 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Llc holds 96,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ellie Mae, Inc. (ELLI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ELLI Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ellie Mae Founder Sig Anderman Receives Distinguished Career Award From Executive Roundtable for Mortgage Finance – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based 10 has invested 2.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern Tru Corp owns 6.08M shares. 8,672 were accumulated by Burns J W & New York. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Limited Com holds 0% or 19,884 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,571 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 13,099 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 100 were reported by Blume Cap. Credit Suisse Ag has 832,756 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal Trust Communications holds 2% or 59,118 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pittenger Anderson has 16,193 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.