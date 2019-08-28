Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Increased First American Finl (FAF) Position; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $686.46. About 22,389 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First American Finl (FAF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 121,620 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First American Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 507,104 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).