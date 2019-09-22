Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised American Eqty Invt Life Hldg (AEL) Position; Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hldg (AEL) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 56,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 245,605 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, up from 189,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 527,467 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 80,863 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 437,162 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 356,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 182,025 shares traded or 31.25% up from the average. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 269,050 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 902,827 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 441,043 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 13.28M shares. Northern owns 2.33 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.05% or 220,500 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd accumulated 1.65M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 75,576 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hexavest has 3,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 7.48 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) by 990,761 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,307 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HQH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.79 million shares or 0.39% more from 8.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Invest Management invested in 437,162 shares. 381,090 are owned by Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,196 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). 251,885 are held by Raymond James And Associates. National Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 146,781 shares. Karpus reported 364,001 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 41,700 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 3.14 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 133,814 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 334,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

