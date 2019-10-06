Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position; Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $849,600 as Stock Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 203,820 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06 million, up from 196,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 737.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 113,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 128,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 3.50 million shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 23,400 shares to 391,576 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 64,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,425 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).