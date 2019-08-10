Holder Connable Office Has Lifted Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position In Principal Financial Group (PFG) Was Has Upped

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 16,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 34,677 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 18,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.99. About 377,906 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Overcomes Memory-Chip Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European tech earnings: ASML, Ericsson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, ASML, PNC Financial Services, Kinder Morgan and United Rentals – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Holding is Now Oversold (ASML) – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,875 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY).