Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Lifted Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Stake; As Wayfair (W) Market Value Declined, Holder Goodnow Investment Group Boosted Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 249,501 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.43 million, up from 241,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 2.13 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 781,643 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.35M, up from 771,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 2.18 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 166,837 shares to 158,446 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Technology Growth Cap (NYSE:HTGC) by 48,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term C.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 418 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Daiwa Securities holds 11,010 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.28% stake. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 1.18M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Shell Asset accumulated 4,256 shares. Advisory invested in 0.01% or 2,888 shares. Howland Capital Management Llc reported 22,269 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 83,478 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 12,839 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,118 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 15,461 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Future of Canopy Growth Stock Is in the Hands of the President – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.