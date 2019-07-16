Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake; Spectrum Management Group Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $518,544

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.84 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 63,042 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 17.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 66,242 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Caprock Gp accumulated 124,021 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa holds 358,610 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.76% or 7,600 shares. Chilton Mngmt Llc holds 272,027 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Channing Mgmt Limited Co holds 59,456 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 330,164 shares. Roberts Glore & Com Inc Il accumulated 3.87% or 52,442 shares. Winslow Management Ltd Llc stated it has 7.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Comml Bank Na holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,463 shares. West Oak Cap Llc reported 10,800 shares stake. Associated Banc has 583,924 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Microsoft Continue to Trudge Higher When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 More Analysts Initiate Coverage on Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com accumulated 95,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 740,228 are held by North Star Asset Mngmt. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 13,080 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc accumulated 328,917 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 223,242 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Northern owns 552,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications has 105,628 shares. State Street holds 1.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Water Works Receives Rate Case Approval in Kentucky – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/9/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) to Sell Hong Kong Unit to Streamline Business – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-One Stop Systems, Merck & Co, Advaxis, Omnova – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.