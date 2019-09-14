Holder Community Bank Has Upped Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Position; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position Maintained by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 23,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 93,956 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 70,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 997,250 shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting

Community Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 48,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 41,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 7.00 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ftb Advisors owns 9,387 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 93,608 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 50,627 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 53,104 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 16.10 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment has 13,342 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advisors Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,986 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,617 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 16,000 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mirae Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,500 shares. 19,806 are held by Pinnacle Associates Limited.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 34,302 shares to 512,331 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 19,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).