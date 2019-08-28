Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Salzman & Company Has Lowered Position by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 300,097 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tweddle’s Ratings (CFR to Caa1); Outlook Negative; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES PATERSON’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; AFF; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kraft Heinz’s Baa3/Prime-3 Ratings; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Wichita, Ks’ Series 290 Go Temp Notes; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ally Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued Between 2016 And 2017; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPWARD PRESSURE ON GEORGIA’S RATING COULD DEVELOP, IF INSTITUTIONAL & ECONOMIC REFORMS LEAD TO HIGHER DOMESTIC SAVINGS, LOWER EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Take Rating Actions On 19 Chinese Commercial Banks And 4 Chinese Subsidiaries Of International Banks; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-2B Plc; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Campofrio Food Group, S.A. Ratings

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 16,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 83,612 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 66,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.24. About 1.91M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Moody’s Supports Latin America Launch of Village Capital’s Finance Forward Global Initiative – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

